Swab to the vaccinated (in the past few hours the words of Locatelli) and generalized obligation for the masks outdoors? For the moment it is not on the agenda. The undersecretary at the Health, Andrea Costa. The vaccine against the covid for children under 5 it could instead arrive in April.

The swab to the vaccinated in particular situations of gathering during the holidays? “At the moment it is not an issue on the agenda”: said the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa on Sky Tg24. “It is not a topic on the ministry table. The introduction of the super Green pass which creates a difference between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not – argued Costa – I believe it is an element of sufficient protection to face the next few weeks. I believe that introducing the swab for those who have been vaccinated becomes a difficult measure to manage and complicated to implement. We must have faith in the vaccine. At the moment – he concluded – we must continue with the rules and measures that we have adopted to date “.

On the obligation of mask outdoors “I believe that the best choice is to leave to local authorities, territories, the possibility of evaluating. If we were to introduce the obligation of the mask outdoors, this obligation would apply to everyone, even for those who live in a community of 100 inhabitants and perhaps we would end up introducing a rule that would make little sense if spread throughout the national territory “. So the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa guest of Sky Tg24.

“It is reasonable to think that in March-April there could be a vaccine also for the under 5 “: said the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa guest of Sky Tg24.