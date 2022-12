🇧🇷 Photo: Jalen Wright / EFE Agency

Even one of the most snow-accustomed American cities has never experienced anything like it on record. Buffalo, in the state of New York, on the Canadian border, is going through Christmas almost buried in the blizzard caused by the bomb Cyclone Elliot. The snowstorm and freezing winds put 200 million people on alert in 48 of the 50 US states.

In the last 48 hours, hundreds of people were trapped in their cars waiting for rescuers who could barely move. The death toll in the Buffalo area on Sunday reached seven people.

See some photos from the city of Buffalo that illustrate the historic weather event.