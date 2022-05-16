Unfortunately, it was news of a few hours agoof a tragedy that took place near a supermarket in Buffaloin New York, where a young man would have opened fire in the crowdand of this Fox News criminalizes video games.

To carry out this tragedy was a young man of just 18, Payton Gerdon, who armed with an AR-15 showed up in a Tops chain supermarket and started firing wild shots at unsuspecting and defenseless civilians.

In addition to this episode, already macabre in itself, the young man would also have carried out everything in a live streaming on social media claiming to identify himself as a white supremacist and anti-Semitic. In the live broadcast of him, broadcast on Twitch, it was possible to witness scenes that give the chills, including seeing a woman who is reached directly by the shots.

THEThe killer had also put a 106-page poster online in which, among other things, he stated:

I want you to understand one thing from this paper, white birth rates have to change. The white population is decreasing, to maintain its population it is necessary to reach a fertility rate that in the West must be about 2.06 children per woman.

Fox host: It seems like these [shootings] have gotten so much worse since video games became so realistic and so violent pic.twitter.com/wil6FRPoir – nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) May 15, 2022

Twitter user Nikki Mccan Ramìrez (NikkiMcR) shared an excerpt from a Fox News newsletter, the host (and his host) of which, speaking of the tragedy, said:

It seems these events have been on the rise since video games have become so realistic and so violent.

According to the words of what is said in the news, video games that are now too realistic and violent would have the effect of desensitizing children, making them less aware of the gravity of their actions.

It would seem a very difficult period for the video game industry and for gamers. It was not enough to put restrictions in China to combat addiction to video games (link to the article) and to compare video games to drugs by an Italian senator (link to the article), all types of violence continue to be associated. to video games and to those who use them.