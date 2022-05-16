The incident occurred at the hands of a white teenager who, according to local authorities, was motivated by racial hatred. The young man identified as Payton Gendron entered the supermarket while allegedly broadcasting the massacre live on the Twitch platform.
According to the ‘BBC’, The FBI is investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.since the supermarket is located in a neighborhood where the Afro population predominates.
Who are the victims?
The local police were in charge of publishing the names of the victims and their ages range between 20 and 86 years.
Deceased
one. Roberta A. Drury age 32, from Buffalo, New York.
two. Margus D Morrison age 52, from Buffalo, New York.
3. Andre Salter of Lockportage 53, Auburn, New York.
Four. Security guard Aaron Salter age 55, from Lockport, New York.
5. Geraldine Talley age 62, from Buffalo, New York.
6. Celestine Chaney age 65, from Buffalo, New York.
7. Heyward Patterson age 67, from Buffalo, New York.
8. Katherine Maseey age 72, from Buffalo, New York.
9. Pearl Young age 77, Buffalo, New York.
10. Ruth Whitefield age 86, from Buffalo, New York.
Wounded
one. Zaire Goodman age 20, from Buffalo, New York. She has already been treated and released.
two. Jennifer Warringtong age 50, from Tonawanda, New York. She was treated and released
3. Christopher Braden age 55, from Lackawanna, New York. She is still in treatment.
The young man was prosecuted that same May 14 at night for the charge of first degree murder and was detained without bailThe Erie County District Attorney’s Office reported.
#Buffalo #shooting #victims #supermarket #bombing
Leave a Reply