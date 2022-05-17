Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, New York, was the deadliest of several episodes of gun violence over the weekend in the United States, including at a church in California and another at a flea market in California. Texas. US President Joe Biden said that he will travel this Tuesday, May 17, to the city affected by the massacre.

In the progress of the investigation into the shooting in which at least 10 African-Americans died in a Buffalo supermarket last Saturday, May 14, the authorities have affirmed that the white man accused of perpetrating the massacre planned to continue killing more people if he escaped. of the place.

“He was going to get in his car and continue driving down Jefferson Avenue to continue doing the same thing,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told CNN.

According to the police commissioner, the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime or act of domestic terrorism.

This Monday, in the first face to face of the alleged perpetrator of the events, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, with the authorities, it was also learned that the detainee would have driven his vehicle more than 320 kilometers from his home in Conklin, north of the New York state, to the ‘Tops Friendly Market’ supermarket just to carry out the massacre.

The young man carried a camera and broadcast his crime on the ‘Twitch’ platform, a company that claimed to have deleted the content “two minutes” after the start of its transmission. The young man wore boots similar to those of a military man and was wearing a camouflaged suit.

“This individual came with the goal of killing as many blacks as possible,” the African-American mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown, told CNN.

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Monday, May 16, 2022. © Matt Rourke/AP

A possible attack of hatred and racism previously planned

Last Sunday, May 15, the New York State Police announced that in June 2021 they had to go to the young Gendron’s school after receiving a complaint accusing him of making several threats to some of his classmates.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, an official even claimed that Gendron planned to carry out a shooting at the Susquehanna Valley school for graduation season, which makes authorities wonder if these allegations could have been been a warning to have avoided the massacre on Saturday in Buffalo.

In addition, a 180-page story published on the internet was known, allegedly written by Payton Gendron, in which there was talk of an attack to sow terror among all “non-white or non-Christian” people in the United States and get them to leave the country. country.

And although the authorities are still trying to confirm the authenticity of the document, different security experts and several histories of racist shootings on US soil share similar ideals to what was perpetrated by Gendron and what is read in the writing.

The constant shootings in the US

Episodes of violence and massacres with firearms have increased in the United States since 2020.

According to the ‘Gun Violence Archive’, 45,000 deaths were recorded in 2021 alone, including some 24,000 suicides in this country of more than 330 million inhabitants.

New York is one of the states that has been hit the hardest by this problem. Authorities have even backed the “red flag” law that has been enacted in several states to try to prevent mass shootings by identifying people who show signs of threatening their own lives or those around them.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, has dedicated much of his public service to confronting this scourge, and has repeatedly mentioned his position on the carrying of weapons. This Monday, May 16, he asked through his social networks that citizens accompany him in a solemn event broadcast online.

Tonight we remember those we lost in Buffalo, and we recommit to ending gun violence and confronting hatred in all its forms. Join us now in Harlem. https://t.co/xf1DTUHhCG — Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 17, 2022



Just last month in the borough of Brooklyn, New York, a man unleashed chaos inside a train where at least 23 people were injured.

In Buffalo, at the northern end of New York on Lake Erie and the border with Canada, several neighbors have been paying tribute for two days to the families of the victims of the shooting, in a sector mostly populated by African-Americans or foreigners.

With AP, Reuters and local media