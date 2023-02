Payton Gendron acknowledged that she shot people in a supermarket because they were black; he also faces charges in federal court | Photo: Playback/YouTube/The Independent

The American Payton Gendron, author of the massacre in a supermarket in Buffalo, in the north of New York, in May 2022, was sentenced this Wednesday (15) to life imprisonment without the right to parole, when he was tried in a room with relatives of the ten victims whom he asked for forgiveness before sentencing.

Gendron, who acknowledged shooting his victims “because they were black,” was sentenced by Judge Susan Eagan to a lifetime in prison on domestic terrorism charges and ten counts of first-degree murder.

The attack took place on May 14, 2022, in a supermarket in a predominantly black area of ​​Buffalo. At the federal level, Gendron faces 26 counts of hate crime that resulted in death and hate crime that resulted in bodily harm (in the case of those injured) and also for the use of the weapon, of which he pleaded not guilty.