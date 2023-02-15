Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old white boy who killed 10 African Americans last May in a racist attack in Buffalo, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The sentence in the massacre trial was read out during a very tense hearing, with a man who at one point attempted to assault the defendant who in a statement expressed his regret “for having done a terrible thing, I have shot and killed people because they were African American”.

“I can’t believe he actually did it – he added – I believed the things I read online and I acted out of hate. I can’t undo what I did, but I wish I could do it and I don’t want anyone to be inspired by me or by that what did I do”.

Before his statement, the family members who had spoken had harsh words towards the defendant: “You don’t know anything about African Americans, we are human, we want our children to go to good schools, we love our children, we never go to a neighborhood to kill people,” said the sister of one of the victims, referring to the fact that Gendron carried out his massacre in front of a supermarket in an African-American majority neighborhood of the city of New York state.

At this point a man from the audience tried to attack the defendant who was immediately taken away from the courtroom. “I know we’re all shocked by what we saw today, I understand the emotion, I understand the anger, but we can’t have these behaviors in the courtroom,” Judge Susan Egan said later.