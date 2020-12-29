Bhopal: A peculiar case has come to light in Gwalior city where a buffalo dung on the road and the Municipal Corporation imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the buffalo owner. Buffalo owner Betal Singh deposited the amount of 10,000 fine in the Municipal Corporation and got the receipt deducted. Buffalo owner Betal Singh’s fault was just that his two-three buffalo grazed on the road and dung. Please tell that two buffaloes of Betal Singh, living on the Sachin Tendulkar Marg in the city, reached the main road. Road construction was going on on this route.

Order to pay fine of Rs 10,000

The district collector and the municipal commissioner reached there while constructing the road and at the same time the collector spoke to the municipal corporation commissioner to impose a fine on the buffalo owner. What was it then – the municipal commissioner issued an order to pay a fine of 10,000 on the buffalo owner.

Buffalo owner was not ready to pay the fine

Buffalo owner Betal Singh was called on the spot and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him by area officer Manish Kanojia. When he did not agree, the Municipal Corporation employees said to take his buffaloes, after that buffalo owner Betal Singh paid a fine of 10 thousand and got the receipt deducted. However, Betal is not ready to come in front of the camera.

Manish Kanojia, Zonal Officer of Gwalior Municipal Corporation, confirmed this and upon seeing the receipt you will also know that in fact the buffalo owner had to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000.

