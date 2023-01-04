By Frank Pingue

(Reuters) – The Buffalo Bills would return to practice on Wednesday ahead of their regular season finale on Sunday as they await updates on the condition of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game two days ago.

The Bills said they would hold briefings and a walk-through – a slower practice in which players typically don’t wear pads and play without any physical contact – and added that there would be no media available on Wednesday.

The Super Bowl contenders Bills’ penultimate game of the NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed on Monday after Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle during the game’s first quarter.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the most recent update from the Bills on Tuesday.

According to an ESPN report on Wednesday, which was sourced from Hamlin’s friend and associate Jordon Rooney, doctors noticed signs of progress for Hamlin overnight.

Rooney said that Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit and is sedated, but that doctors saw promising signs overnight that they hoped to confirm by Wednesday morning.

Rooney did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters to provide an update on Hamlin’s condition.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)