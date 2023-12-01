NFL star Von Miller has turned himself in to police over an attack on his pregnant partner. The Buffalo Bills defenseman and two-time Super Bowl winner faces a charge of aggravated assault, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to the police, Miller grabbed the mother of his children by the neck during an argument on Wednesday and threw her to the ground.
The NFL and the Bills initially only commented on Thursday (local time) that the allegations were known and that further information was being collected. The 34-year-old won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos (2016) and the Los Angeles Rams (2022). He is one of the best defenders in the National Football League and is playing his second season for the Bills.
