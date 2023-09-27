The veteran footballer, Roberto ‘Bufalo’ Ovelar, who played in Colombia with Junior de Barranquilla, Millonarios and Once Caldas, He was involved in an attack at the end of a match for the second phase of the Paraguayan National Soccer Championship B.

Patriotas FC, defeated Guarani de Fram 2 to 1 as a visitor, precisely with a goal from the Paraguayan forward in the 91st minute of the game; Ovelar eluded a defender, dribbled past the rival goalkeeper and finished with great technique to seal the victory for his team.

However, after the final whistle by the match referee, the local team players approached the forward to attack him. In the official transmission of the visiting team you can see the moment in which ‘Bufalo’ tries to avoid friction with his rivals, while making the decision to escape from the playing field.

The moment of the attack on ‘Búfalo’ Ovelar

The 37-year-old player was chased by the Guarani de Fram players, among them the goalkeeper, who approached him to hit him several times. The broadcast commentator insisted on the lack of security and members of the police guarding the meeting.: ‘There is no police protection.’

Unusual! After the end, Guaraní de Fram players attacked Roberto “Búfalo” Ovelar, who had to run off the field. Silvio Borjas, a defender who also had his time in the First Division, was the first to go looking for “Búfalo.” What will have happened? pic.twitter.com/NeeH98khAp — Carlos Martínez (@chacomargo) September 27, 2023

EL TIEMPO contacted and spoke with the player Roberto Ovelar to know his version of the events in which he was involved. “After the goal I went to the bench where the coaching staff and other teammates were, whom I greeted, and I pointed my finger as if dedicating the victory to a family member in the stands. In the same direction there was a group of people who were shouting at me the whole time,” said the forward, who stated that there was a misunderstanding on the part of the local team.

The ‘Buffalo’ explained what happened at that moment: “They all came on top of me, I started running because if I reacted I could unleash a pitched battle.” The footballer pointed out that there was little police, but that in the end the incident did not escalate.

For their part, the Patriotas FC journalistic team also said they were attacked by the local fans in full live broadcast, while the fans expressed that it was ‘Ovelar who started it all’.

Patriotas FC leads Group B of this tournament with 7 points, ahead of Nacional de Salto del Guairá (5), Guaraní de Fram (2) and Deportivo Salto del GuaRÁ (1).

Santiago Pabon

