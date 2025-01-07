The Buerger’s disease or thromboangiitis obliterans is a vasculitis related to smoking. It appears, above all, in men under 45 years of age, due to the consumption of tobacco or its derivatives, causing swelling, and with it the narrowing and contraction, of the small and medium-sized arteries, and sometimes also the veins, in the feet. and legs.

Causes of Buerger’s disease

Smoking

Buerger’s disease is related to smoking, the consumption of tobacco and/or its derivatives. Tobacco consumption causes constriction of blood vessels in all smokers, but when Buerger’s disease appears, it also causes this narrowing, due to inflammation, in small and medium-sized arteries, and sometimes also in the veins, of the feet and legs. , leads to a lack of oxygen in the cells and the formation of clots (thrombi). This can cause necrosis that requires amputations of fingers and toes.

Smokers of more than a pack and a half of cigarettes a day have a high probability of developing this pathology.

Symptoms of Buerger’s disease

Hands and feet that are pale, cold, and turning purple

Signs of Buerger’s disease are usually:

– Cold hands and/or feet.

– Hands and/or feet that are pale, red… and even turn purple.

– Pain in legs, ankles and feet when walking.

– Pain in the arch of the foot.

– Changes in the skin.

– Painful ulcers on hands and feet.

Diagnosis of Buerger’s disease

Blood tests, Allen test and angiography

Buerger’s disease can be confirmed by blood tests that rule out other diseases with similar symptoms; an ‘Allen test’ to confirm blood flow in the blood reaching the hands; and an angiography to know the state of the arteries.

Buerger’s disease treatment and medication

quit smoking

Once the diagnosis of Buerger’s disease is confirmed, the first step in treatment is to stop smoking. This will likely require nicotine alternatives and therapy. Medications that relieve inflammation of the blood vessels may also be prescribed.

Prevention of Buerger’s disease

Do not smoke or consume any type of tobacco

The best prevention against Buerger’s disease is not to consume tobacco in any of its forms. If symptoms of this pathology occur while you are a smoker, you should consult your doctor to obtain recommendations and guidelines to be able to quit smoking.