Electoral authority opposed the use of the system after failures in the ballot boxes and delays in the vote on Sunday (13.Aug)

The electoral authority of Buenos Aires decided that in the general elections scheduled for October 22, electronic ballot boxes will not be used. The decision comes after the difficulties that occurred in Paso (Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory) on Sunday (13.Aug.2023). The information is from La Nacional.

In Argentina’s primary elections, a mixed voting method was used, with physical ballot boxes in most districts and electronic ballot boxes in some of them. In Buenos Aires, voters had two possibilities for voting registration.

To elect the positions of president, vice president, senators and deputies, the Argentine capital used the paper ballot. To elect the head of government and governors of the provinces, an electronic ballot box was used.

Many voters who went to vote in Paso complained about long lines and technical failures of the electronic voting machines. Due to the difficulties presented, the City’s Electoral Management Institute (IGE) informed that the system will not be used in the City of Buenos Aires.

The organization communicated that it will accept the decision of the federal judge with electoral competence María Servini, who questioned the electronic voting system after the irregularities during the Paso.

“The experience accumulated by me in more than 30 years as an electoral judge forces me to warn that the October 22 elections cannot be held again, under the same conditions”stated Servini in the documents he sent to the National Electoral Chamber, the city’s Electoral Court and the IGE.

The City of Buenos Aires released a statement in which it supported the adoption of the electronic ballot and held the electoral authorities responsible for the delays that occurred. He said he was examining options for the Oct. 22 vote.

According to the municipal government, the final decision on how the October general elections will be voted is yet to be discussed with “all involved”. The IGE must work together with the judicial authorities to decide on a new voting system. The use of paper ballots has not been ruled out.