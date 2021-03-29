The dispute over the internal radical Buenos Aires will have a chapter in Justice. The Electoral Board of the party gave winner by the provisional scrutiny of Maximiliano Abad, the official candidate supported by Gerardo Morales, Mario Negri and Ernesto Sanz, but Gustavo Posse’s sector asked that the federal court intervenes with electoral competition in the province, in charge of Alejo Ramos Padilla, to confirm the final result.

The judicial presentation generated another series of cross accusations after the internal election last Sunday, in which the “Adelante Radicales” list – headed by Abad and with the support of Facundo Manes – was imposed according to the Electoral Board 52% to 48% to “Radical Protagonism”, with Posse as a candidate and endorsed by Martín Lousteau and veterans such as Federico Storani and Juan Manuel Casella. The claim of the space of the mayor of San Isidro points to the definitive scrutiny being carried out with the official records of the 134 districts in which there was a vote: all of the province except Rivadavia.

“They do not have the original minutes and in no way do we accept a Google Drive count. First they said they won by 5,500 votes, then 3,666 and now 2,552. In 101 municipalities we agree, in the remaining 33 there are differences or challenges on our side and theirs. There are 15 thousand votes to be resolved ”, assured Walter Carusso -provincial legislator who leads the judicial strategy- to Clarion.

During the week, the meetings between the representatives of the two sectors ended in shouting matches and with a complaint for alleged gender violence presented by Adriana Ginobili and Alexia Carusso against members of the ruling party in Prosecutor’s Office 7 in La Plata.

“Radical protagonism” requested that the Federal Electoral Court intervene in the final scrutiny with the original records in the municipalities under discussion. In some cases, even, also will demand a new vote.

Referents of the ruling party dismissed the proposal and replied with accusations of a agreement with part of Kirchnerism to promote the presentation in the court of Ramos Padilla, appointed with the endorsement of the Frente de Todos and the rejection of Juntos por el Cambio. “They are looking to push everything away, with the support of (Leopoldo) Moreau and the Government,” replied one of the national leaders who supported the candidacy of the head of the block of Deputies of Together for Change in the Buenos Aires Legislature. “Asking the intervention of the Electoral Board is to go for the intervention of the party”, They considered near Abad, awaiting the judicial resolution.

Ernesto Sanz, Maximiliano Abad, María Luisa Storani, Miguel Bazze and Gerardo Morales, before the internal election. Photo Juan Manuel Fogliav

A similar dispute had been generated in the elections internal radicalism in Córdoba, due to the delay in the officialization of the result. Also with the support of Lousteau -in that province-, Rodrigo de Loredo -former head of Arsat and current councilor of the capital- challenged the party structure and the alliance between Negri and Ramón Mestre. The difference was less than expected, and there were crosses on the count.

In the Buenos Aires case, Posse discussed the difference alleged by the ruling party to proclaim itself the winner, and from the outset interpreted the election numbers as a “Technical tie” that would prolong the bids. “It is the worst situation that we get 50 and 50, whoever wins. The tiebreaker is in the STEP”Was the evaluation that came out from the San Isidro mayor’s office.

The internal pulse in the UCR coincides with the beginning of the negotiations for candidacies of Together for Change in the main district of the country, in a complex setting. The discussion in turn encompasses the different sectors of the PRO (mayors, moderates referenced in Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal, and the intransigents of Patricia Bullrich), the Civic Coalition, the space of Emilio Monzó and the leg of republican Peronism.

