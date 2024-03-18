Argentina – He returned to Buenos Aires. He paraded inside the port and greeted the Argentine capital again, welcomed by tricolor fireworks. The Amerigo Vespucci, training ship of the Italian Navy, will remain in Argentina until March 21st. She will then leave again, with the aim of completing the second world tour of her story. Until then, the “Villaggio Italia” will be set up in Tenerife. Open to the public, like the ship, it will offer visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the excellence of Made in Italy and Italian culture. «The project was born from the desire to combine the traditional training activity of officer students with the role of ambassador – explains the undersecretary of defense Matteo Perego of Cremnago -. After 72 years the Vespucci returns to Buenos Aires for the world tour in the name of maritime tradition but also of a strong cultural dimension which over the years has contributed to the growth and prestige of our country”. Welcoming the crew were the Argentine civil and military authorities, as well as the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché and the Italian ambassador stationed in Buenos Aires Lorenzo Lucentini. (by Daniele Izzo)



01:07