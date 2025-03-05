The capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, has suffered this Wednesday at noon (local time) a New blackout after registered at night and this time Leave more than 620,000 users without light (about two million people), including the Casa Rosada. Several hours later the supply was partially restored in the southern area of ​​the Argentine capital and its periphery.

The blackout was produced by a failure in two high voltage lines of 220 kilowatts of the distribution system of the Edesur company, which provides services in the southern area of ​​the Argentine capital and its periphery. The cut began at noon and followed another, Registered early on Wednesday, in the same area and also caused by a failure in those transmission lines.

According to the sources consulted by EFE, one of the lines that entered the failure was already restored and “Partial normalizations are made” in the supply to users. The blackout has caused traffic problems due to the service output of traffic lights and in electric rail services and the subway.

Firefighters They had to assistance to numerous people trapped at elevatorswhile the merchants had to use their own electricity generation equipment to have light in their businesses. Edesur has confirmed that the failure in high voltage electric transmission has affected several of its distribution substations.









As part of the failure, two power plants decreased their contribution to the system. Official sources indicated that the National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE) “is investigating to proceed according to the regulatory framework as far as fines and sanctions are concerned.”