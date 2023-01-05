The government of the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, created the “Make Me Yours” program to encourage methods to combat sexually transmitted diseases through the free distribution of intimate lubricant gel.

The measure, however, generated controversy for having cost 500 million Argentine pesos to the public coffers (R$ 15 million). Despite having received criticism from the opposition, the person in charge of Health in Buenos Aires, Nicolás Kreplak, defended the action saying that it is “complying with the law” and “taking care of the population”. And among citizens, memes are already circulating on social networks and posts by people shocked by the initiative.

When the proposal reached the local Ministry of Health, moreover, the agency asked for the quantity of lubricating pots to be increased — which caught the attention of opponents.

Spending caused revolt since the health system needs several improvements, such as the purchase of medical supplies, hospital reform and better remuneration for medical professionals.

The official report on the purchase states that “the use of lubricating gel reduces the chances of the condom breaking during sexual intercourse and, thus, prevents sexually transmitted diseases”.

“The 2-gram gel was always delivered together with the condom, but not the entire population uses both elements. The 100-gram jars will be given to whoever needs them, avoiding discarding them,” said Kreplak.

According to the Infobae news portal, the agreement was signed with the company Farmacoop. Each unit of the product cost 500 pesos (R$ 15), thus totaling 1 million bottles of lubricant. The retail price of a lubricant is around 2,000 pesos (R$60).

On his Twitter, the Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, defended the decision citing a federal law that provides, among other measures, the “availability and access to supplies” for methods of prevention and prophylaxis against sexually transmitted infections (STIs).