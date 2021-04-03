In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus, the Buenos Aires public health system has already begun to readapt: they stopped taking turns for non-urgent consultations and any surgery that may be postponed is canceled or rescheduled.

It is that since last Thursday a resolution of the Buenos Aires Government dictates “the refunctionalization of services provided in Public Hospitals ”. Beds for scheduled surgeries will be occupied by coronavirus patients. In addition, the granting of non-urgent appointments is suspended.

“The care in hospitals will be oriented to respond to the specialized demands and to the emergencies of the population ”, begins the text, which from Friday, April 2, suspends the granting of scheduled appointments for face-to-face consultations of all specialties, except medical clinic, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics, surgery and general traumatology.

Consulted by this newspaper, the Ministry of Health of the City said that shifts already granted will be respected, although they did not rule out that some are rescheduled. Those that are given from Friday, on the other hand, are for teleconsultations.

They are inquiries that can be made by phone or video call. In the first case, the professional calls at the agreed time. If it is through a video call, the patient uses a web application.

The guards will be active. But hospitals will not give shifts for scheduled nonessential outpatient care. Yes, it will grant them for teleconsultations. Photo Andrés D’Elía

It is taken out turn by calling 147, then selecting option 3 and then following the instructions. Once the date has been selected, the confirmation arrives by mail.

Shifts for non-urgent consultations are not the only ones that were no longer granted: also those of scheduled surgeries, except oncological, cardiovascular and “those that for medical reasons it is not advisable to extend,” reads the resolution.

The same runs to take a turn laboratory or diagnostic imaging: only extractions will be made, samples will be processed and imaging studies will be carried out in patients who come from priority areas in the hospital and from health centers in areas not covered by Reference Outpatient Medical Specialties Centers (CEMAR).

Spontaneous appointments for consultations are held only to treat or monitor patients with health problems who cannot discontinue their care. Too follow the attention by general guard and “the functioning of the Febrile Emergency Units (UFU)”, Today full of people who suspect they have Covid.

The Febrile Emergency Units (UFU) have long lines of people who suspect they have coronavirus. Photo Enrique García Medina

Federico (44) had coronavirus in August and, after developing the disease, wanted to follow up by teleconsultation in the Argerich hospital, the one that corresponds to him for being a neighbor of San Telmo. He succeeded, but only after five unsuccessful attempts.

“They gave me my turn but later they didn’t call me, or they even gave me a Zoom link but the doctor never connected. They treated me just four months later, all to tell me that they were not looking at my studies by teleconsultation. In the end it was all to the liking ”, laments Federico.

Those who work in the Buenos Aires public health system agree that there is still a a long way for teleconsultation to take hold in this ambit. “It has improved but it has a long way to go, it is just beginning. In some hospitals it is more advanced, in others not so much. Technology and training are needed ”, remarks Jorge Gilardi, president of the Association of Municipal Doctors (AMM) and a gynecologist at the Piñero hospital.

“Teleconsultations have been made, but health personnel put their resources: their Internet access, their cell phones. The computerized system is not as developed, except perhaps in the Nutrition area ”, says doctor Fabián Lang, from the City’s Assembly of Residents and Attendees.

Health personnel have been staging protests over their salary situation and lack of resources. Photo Lucia Merle

Lang describes this resolution as “an immense work overload for health professionals in the context of a steep loss of wages, with schools open with insufficient protocols and all the rest of the sectors open.”

The entities of private health they run with advantage in the implementation of teleconsultation, which started as soon as the pandemic began and whose use decreased little when presence returned.

“This modality is here to stay. The highest number of teleconsultations was 10,000 per month, a number that dropped to just 7,000 when he returned to the presence before this second wave. That speaks of how the system took hold in the private sphere ”, says Hugo Magonza, director of Cemic and member of the Directive Commission of the Argentine Union of Health Entities (UAS).

