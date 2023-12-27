Accidents in Buenos Aires during a protest organized by the CGT, the main trade union in the country, against the maxi decree of necessity and urgency (Dnu) on deregulation and privatizations signed last Wednesday by the new Argentine president, Javier Milei. The Buenos Aires Police, reports the Argentine newspaper 'Clarin', arrested at least 7 people this Wednesday during the mass mobilization against the measure. The demonstration began in front of the Palace of Justice, where the first people registered clashes between protesters and officers. A policeman was injured during the clashes and was apparently hit by a bus.

Unidad Piquetara, left-wing parties and Kirchnerist exponents also participated in the mobilization called by the CGT. It is the first mobilization of the CGT since Milei arrived at Casa Rosada two weeks ago.

The union issued a statement in which it defined the government's first shock measure as an “irrational outrage” with numerous “arbitrary, unconstitutional and harmful measures”. Collectives and unions have denounced that the plan against the pickets of the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, has not allowed the arrival of a large number of buses headed to the protests. At the same time, Milei sent to Congress the legislative project that motivated these protests, with which he proposes to modify or cancel more than 300 laws. The text has 664 articles, among which the elimination of primary elections, the declaration of a state of public and economic emergency until 31 December 2025 and the privatization of public companies stand out.