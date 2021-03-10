The mayor of Esteban Echeverría and first vice president of the Buenos Aires PJ Fernando Gray appealed the express ruling of the controversial federal and electoral judge of La Plata, Alejo Ramos Padilla, who refused to suspend the call for internal elections next May to impose Máximo Kirchner as the new party leader.

Gray, who is vice president with a mandate until December 17, asked the Federal Electoral Chamber to stop the call made through a Zoom platform weeks ago because it is full of “Irregularities”.

Judge Ramos Padilla, promoted to that position by Cristina Kirchner after Operation Puf, affirmed that there was no “manifest illegality” as to dictate a precautionary measure and suspend the internal elections.

In a brief, Gray argued before the appeal court that “the unjustified advancement of the internal elections, having current mandates, generates great uncertainty not only in the Justicialist Party itself, but also in society as a whole ”.

He recalled that “the party congress is the highest party authority in the provincial order”, therefore “an election advancement, in the current state of health emergency, should have been summoned by the party congress”And not the advice.

Gray stated that “clearly, a call by WhatsApp cannot be considered an effective notification ”, he indicated in his brief presented by his lawyers Marcelo Rodríguez and Rosario Rossetti.

The mayor of Esteban Echeverría said, for example, that the notary public who was in charge of the final minutes of the virtual party meeting stated that “cannot attest to the identity of those advisers who expressed the vote by simply expressing the meaning of the vote before the chamber ”.

“Without further processing and with unusual haste, the voting was carried out with a mixed system, in which some councilors used the platform and others expressed your vote out loud before a camera”, He added.

He explained that “the advancement of the elections implies the shortening of mandates of the legally established authorities, of which I turn out to be vice president, and this causes me an immediate grievance, violating my right to continue with my legal mandate”.

In the request to the Electoral Chamber, which includes Alberto Dalla Vía, Santiago Corcuera and Raúl Daniel Bejas, Gray recalled that he should assume the party presidency this year until December 17.

In his attempt to stop the call for early elections made by the Buenos Aires PJ for May 2, Gray stressed that “there are no reasonable factual or legal arguments, nor partisan antecedents that justify a hasty, unforeseen and limited electoral schedule ”.

