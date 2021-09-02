In keeping with its recent gastronomic boom, Villa Devoto will now be the Wine District. It was voted this Thursday in the Buenos Aires Legislature, with 39 votes in favor and 15 against. The law provides benefits for those who invest in initiatives related to that industry within the neighborhood. It will also seek to recover old deposits on San Martín Avenue and install spaces there for related activities and, hopefully, even a museum.

Wine bars, cellars and tasting centers, training and careers, marketing offices, showrooms, showrooms and gastronomic experiences: anyone who invests in the creation of this type of wine-related spaces will receive tax benefits, according to the new law, whose bill was presented three weeks ago by the legislator Facundo del Gaiso (Let’s Go Together).

On the one hand, the beneficiaries will be able to compute a percentage of the amount invested in a real estate development within the district as payment on account of the Gross Income Tax. On the other, they will be able to access preferential loans from Banco Ciudad to build, buy, rent or condition real estate in that polygon. Also, to acquire equipment.

The wine-related enterprises that are installed in the district, such as wine bars, tasting centers and wine bars, will have tax benefits. Photo: @camaradevilladevoto

In July, a dozen representatives of wineries toured Villa Devoto to see in situ how the plan would be applied, including Zuccardi, Dante Robino, Fincas Patagónicas and Peñaflor. The Government of Mendoza, which holds 95% of the production, has been working on the project for months in conjunction with the Buenos Aires Ministry of Economic Development and Production, which is promoting it.

The idea was born from the merchants of Villa Devoto, gathered in its Commercial and Professional Council. “Our neighborhood has nine renowned wine cellars. In addition, for years we have been celebrating Malbec Week and we add other related events. That, together with our gastronomic pole, gave us the opportunity to go up a notch with this district ”, highlights Jorge Mesturini, president of the organization.

But the new law covers not only part of Devoto, but also a sector of Villa del Parque and some blocks of La Paternal. Specifically, the area delimited by San Martín and General Paz avenues and 12 de Octubre, Espinosa, Biarritz, Carlos Antonio López, Cervantes, Tinogasta, Emilio Lamarca, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Alfredo R. Bufano and Terrero streets.

Why that sector? Although it surprises more than one porteño, it is an area with a wine-growing past. That was where the Railway Buenos Aires to the Pacific, then Tren San Martín, which was key to the activity, since it transported production from Mendoza to the rest of the country and also to the Port of Buenos Aires.

In that area there is also La Paternal station, inaugurated in 1887, to which came in bulk in tank cars. And a few meters away, on Avenida Warnes 1894, the Federation of Wine-producing and Related Workers and Employees (FOEVA) continues to operate.



The old La Paternal station, now rebuilt in height. File photo / Rubén Digilio

In turn, on the side of those roads they were installed wine establishments and bottlers, which closed after the enactment of the 1984 Original Packaging Law. One of the objectives of the project is to recover these lands and install spaces there for activities related to viticulture, with place for exhibitions.

“Beyond this project, the wineries also want to do a club and have a place to ride a wine museum. There is also the possibility of having a public space that serves to display the different products. There are 9,000 labels from boutique wineries to display, ”Del Gaiso says.

