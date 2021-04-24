As of this Saturday, due to the new restrictions, the Buenos Aires highway tolls They will have the barriers raised from 10.30 pm to 6. During that time slot, it will be possible to pay only with TelePASE or through a patent reading system. There will be no manual booths, so it will not be possible to pay in cash.

The measure was announced by AUSA and applies to both directions of the 25 de Mayo, Perito Moreno and Illia highways and for the Alberti toll.

As is already the case at the Salguero toll on the Illia highway, vehicles will be detected by the reading of the Telepase device or its patent. In this second case, after a domain validation process, the debt will appear in the payment portal cobranzas.ausa.com.ar.

Each pass will cost double the rate with Telepase. If it is not paid within 35 days, a fine will be paid for evading the toll, equivalent to $ 5,850.

“This measure, in line with the current health context, seeks to continue taking care of the health of users and cabin staff,” they explain from AUSA.

According to the state company that manages the Buenos Aires highways, since the implementation of the new restrictions there have been drops of up to 70% in nighttime circulation on the Buenos Aires highways during the weekends. And on average, circulation dropped 40%.

Official sources stated that the patent information will be used exclusively for toll collection. In other words, it will not be used to control that only essential workers circulate during closed hours.

When arriving at the toll, you have to slow down so that the cameras detect the TelePASE device or read the patent. Photo Andrés D’Elía

The keys to night toll collection

1. From 22.30 to 6, toll collection in cash is suspended for the duration of the night circulation restriction.

2. At the collection points with canalized lanes and barriers, both in the TelePASE booths and in the manual or reconversion booths, the barriers will remain up allowing the passage of all users.

3. The driver must slow down the speed until you reach the toll plaza, where the cameras that read the TelePASE device (TAG) or the vehicle’s license plate are located.

3. The TelePASE users they will be detected by TAG or by patent and their transits will be invoiced in the usual way.

4. The transits of users not adhered to TelePASE will be subject to validation. Once the identification of the vehicle domain has been confirmed, the amount of the toll debt will be derived to the AUSA payment portal (cobranzas.ausa.com.ar), with the rate corresponding to manual transit, that is, twice the value of the fare TelePASE.

5. Keep in mind that debt it may take up to 72 hours to appear on the portal.

6. Users must enter the payment portal and indicate the patent of your vehicle so that the debt appears. They can cancel it from the same website through Credit or debit card.

7. In case you want to see the detail of the past, you have to register in the portal with the personal data, email and domain of the vehicle.

8. The steps on the highways must be paid within 35 days. Once this period has expired, an infraction will be made for evading the toll and a fine of $ 5,850 will have to be paid.

How to join TelePASE

Since this year, the AUSA toll roads have a single rate schedule to pay with TelePASE, which now is mandatory. 85% of users adhere to this system. And those who are not yet can sign up for free.

Adherence to TelePASE is free and the device can be picked up at network cabins. Photo Andrés D’Elía

Adherence to TelePASE can be managed from www.telepase.com.ar and by WhatsApp, by sending a message to 11-2372-7757. From there you can choose the delivery mode of the device. It can be picked up at the network booths (on the Buenos Aires highways they are signposted with the yellow sign “Withdraw your TelePASE”), as long as the adhesion has been previously made via the web.

Registration can also be done through the Mercado Pago app and, in this case, to obtain the TelePASE device, enter the Official Store in Mercado Libre and it is received at home in less than 24 hours.

