After the long hiatus imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the great races return in Buenos Aires. The Rhea Races and Marathons Association scheduled for Sunday October 10 a new edition of the Buenos Aires Marathon and the 21k of the City, the most popular events in our region.

The inscription is already open for all those who pre-registered in the call made since June, while it was insured for those who had registered their registration in 2020. The marathon will start at 7.00 in Figueroa Alcorta and Monroe, where the arrival point will also be. And the half marathon will start half an hour later, in the same place.

In compliance with the sanitary standards All participants will have to meet the requirements for Covid care, including: presentation of the vaccination certification, the use of a mask before and after the race, maintaining a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters in the previous zone and in the starting area, as well as at the finish.

Due to the restrictions that are still in force for the entry of foreigners, the tests will this time have a national character. However, they were designated as 2020 National Championships of both distances (21km and Marathon), which had been suspended last year due to the pandemic, and which will now allow the main Argentine athletes to add points for their international qualifications.

The circuits of both races will be the same ones used in 2019 and that have the measurement and certification of the International Federation (World Athletics). The participants of the 21k will reach the downtown area, where they will begin their return, while the marathon will extend to La Boca, to start his return there. Due to their characteristics -almost all flat and at sea level- as well as for crossing emblematic neighborhoods of the City, they are considered among the most attractive circuits in the world.

Buenos Aires will thus join the global running movement, which is slowly making a comeback. In recent weeks, important marathons such as Vienna and Rome have already been carried out and next Sunday one of the most important in the world will be run, in Berlin. In the following weeks other “majors” such as Chicago, Boston and New York will be run.

The return of the most important races in South America: great news for runners.

In the coming days, the Buenos Aires health authorities will determine the final quota of participants for both tests and the venue for the removal of kits with the numbers will also be communicated between Thursday 7 and Saturday 9 October.

The organization will have an operational medical center and 14 first aid posts, distributed along the circuits. Also, 14 ambulances, as part of the medical operation.

Open enrollment

The runners who already registered in 2020 for the Buenos Aires Marathon and the 21k of the City -and who now ratified their participation- they have their quota insured in the races.

Registration is currently open for runners who signed up in the pre-registration submitted since last May. They can do it on the organization’s website (www.maratondebuenosaires.com), through the tab specially enabled for registration.

In the next few days – once the quota for both races is determined – registration will open for all runners who have not previously registered.



Certificate of vaccination and compulsory medical clearance

By the regulation for the 21k of Buenos Aires and the Marathon 2021, and the current sanitary regulations, several requirements were established for the participants:

• When picking up their kit with the number, the runners will have to present their anti-Covid 19 vaccination certificate and the Compulsory Medical Appt, established by the Law of the City.

• When entering the race zone their temperature will be taken and alcohol gel will be provided.

• The use of the chinstrap is obligatory until the moment of the start and, also, the tour is barely over.

• There will be a waiting area for Marathon participants (between Figueroa Alcorta, Juramento and Ramsay) and another area for 21k participants (on Figueroa Alcorta Avenue, from Monroe to Udaondo).

• The starts will be made by “waves” of 250 participants per minute.

• At all times – both in the waiting area and in the starting area – the social distance of 1.5 to 2 m must be respected. And there will be indicators in yellow circles so that each one can be located.

• Both the cloakrooms and the restrooms will be located on Pampa Street, 700 meters from the start area.

• At the end of the tour, the participants will take their medals from the specially established tables.

• Kits and numbers will be delivered between Thursday 7 and Saturday 9 October at the venue to be designated. There will be no Expo.