The Bar Association of the City of Buenos Aires issued a statement in which he criticized the statements of President Alberto Fernández about the Supreme Court of Justice. “The Court is wrong, it is a court very poorly qualified socially,” the head of state had declared.

One of the organizations that brings together Buenos Aires lawyers, headed by Máximo Fonrouge, expressed their differences with those expressions of Fernández. “L unfortunately, the objective facts allow us to conclude that it is not an unfortunate statement that can be classified as isolated “ , said the City Bar Association.

In the text, it was remarked: “The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, is the head of the Judicial Power of the Nation. Its role as such is transcendental, both in his capacity as final interpreter of the Constitution and as guardian of the rights and guarantees of all citizens “

In addition, he argued: “The allusion to the supposed low social qualification of the Supreme Court as an argument to affirm that” the Court is wrong “is in itself questionable, on the one hand, since the judges of the High Court must resolve the controversies in that they must intervene according to law and not to look good socially and, on the other hand, considering that if surveys are analyzed about the social weighting of politicians who make up the other two powers, their social rating is certainly not better that the one that can be had of those who integrate the Judicial Power “

And he specified: ” The expressions of the President of the Nation, as well as those of the other officials and those of the legislators who represent the other power that make up our institutional organization must keep due respect when they refer to the Supreme Court , regardless of whether or not they may coincide with the decisions made by a newspaper in the exercise of its constitutional role. “

The national deputy for Together for Change, the tucuman José Cano, came out to question the President harshly for his position on the arrest of Milagro Sala. “Alberto Fernandez has decided to star in one of the most serious institutional disorders by maintaining that the case of Milagro Sala is a case of lawfare and by stating that she was politically persecuted by the Jujuy Judicial Power, or that there are improper arrests in Jujuy.

And he continued: “Such statements, inappropriate for a President of the Nation, constitute an attack on the republican institutions and an allegation of disinformation for public opinion.” The President of the Nation has decided impose a cloak of suspicion regarding the judicial investigations and confirmed convictions regarding Milagro Sala, who was declared criminally responsible for the commission of crimes and not for exercising any political activity “.