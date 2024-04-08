Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/08/2024 – 11:47

São Paulo, 8 – The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reduced its estimate for corn production in Argentina in the current 2023/24 harvest, from 54 million to 52 million tons. According to the exchange, the adjustment was motivated by an increase in the incidence of the corn leafhopper in several growing regions. The corn harvest was 11.1% complete last week, the exchange said in a report. During the week, the increase was 5.4 percentage points.

The share of the corn crop in normal to excellent condition fell to 68% from 75% the previous week. The portion in regular or poor condition increased from 25% to 32%.

The soybean harvest reached 1.9% of the suitable area, with an average yield of 3,870 kilos per hectare in the North Nucleus, the exchange said. In the South Nucleus, average productivity is 4,150 kilos per hectare.

The condition of soybean crops in Argentina remained stable last week. According to the exchange, 79% of the harvest was in a condition between normal and excellent. The portion in regular or poor condition remained at 21%.