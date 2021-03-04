Miomir kecmanovic celebrated his first victory with David Nalbandian on his team. The Serbian, 41st in the ranking, defeated the Brazilian in three sets on Wednesday in a tough match Thiago Monteiro (74th) and got into the quarterfinals of the Buenos Aires ATP. It was a victory by 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4 for the new pupil of the king David, a former junior world number one who became one of the biggest stars of the Next Gen And he has a great relationship with none other than Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest in history.

“I admired several players when I was a kid, like Roger Federer. But Novak was definitely number one for me,” he told Clarín after his positive debut on the Buenos Aires brick dust. “I like to think that we are good friends. Every time we are in the same place, when we can we train together, we usually chat and share some time off the courts. It definitely helps me to have someone so great and with so much experience around. It is very cute”.

Kecmanovic discovered tennis almost by chance at the age of six, when on a holiday in the Zlatibor mountainsIn his native Serbia, his grandfather took him to hit some balls for the first time. He was hooked right away and never doubted that he could get to play professionally.

“I always had a competitive spirit and from the beginning I was focused on becoming a professional. Nothing else ever crossed my mind. Of course, when you start to win things as a junior, you start to become more aware of what you can really achieve. And it also helped me that I was able to make the transition to professionalism when I was very young, “he reflected.

In his junior stage, Kecmanovic conquered the prestigious Orange bowl in the U18 category in two consecutive seasons (2015 and 2016) and was a finalist at the US Open also in 2016, the year in which he finished as number one in the ITF ranking. In 2017 he made his professional debut, in 2019 he played in Antalya his first final and last year, he won his first title in Kitzbuhel. The key to his rapid evolution was a move to Florida when he was just 13 years old.

“It was difficult because I didn’t know anyone and I came to another continent to experience a totally different culture, a new training routine … But I liked it and I think that having enjoyed it helped me a lot. If I had stayed in Serbia I would not have had the same opportunities, the chances of training with the same players or the same environment. That move was definitely key to becoming a better player, “he said.

Kecmanovic won his first title at Kitzbuhel last year. Instagram photo @miomirk

Always aiming very high, he decided to come to Argentina in 2021 to have the chance to start working with Nalbandian. The first tournament together was not as expected, because in Córdoba he said goodbye in his debut against Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, then champion. But in Buenos Aires he was able to add a victory and is already in the quarterfinals, where he will face his compatriot Laslo djere.

“Nothing happens overnight, we need time. In the days that we have been working together we feel very good and I think that little by little the results will appear. We had a lot of fun working with David and the whole team is comfortable with him. It pushes us all to improve, “said the Serbian.

The relationship is going so well that Kecmanovic decided to get off the ATP of Santiago de Chile, which will close the South American powder tour next week, to stay an extra week in Buenos Aires training with the Unquillense.

David Nalbandian, in the background, watches the game of his new pupil, Miomir kecmanovic. Photo Press Argentina Open

“I think it would be more beneficial to stay and work here. And by the way, I’ll take a few days off to go later to Acapulco and Miami“He said. And closed:” I think I have many good things in my game, otherwise I would not be 42nd in the world, but the good thing about coming to Argentina was realizing that I can still improve in many things. It is a great motivation to think that by working and achieving that improvement, I will be able to achieve much more in my career “.

Look also

