Laslo djere He was born 25 years ago in Senta, a city located in the north of Serbia. Like most players on the circuit, he started playing tennis at a very young age and had to work hard to earn a place among the best on the professional tour. He owns two titles and reached the 27th step in the ranking. However, his personal history is very different from that of his colleagues. Because he – who beat Federico Delbonis on Wednesday to get into the quarterfinals of the ATP in Buenos Aires – had to overcome two very hard blows, but he found a way to get up and move on.

At the end of February 2019, when he won his first ATP competition in Rio de Janeiro with a victory in two sets against the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, his parents dedicated the trophy with tears in their eyes, to whom he lost in a span of seven years due to colon cancer. “I do not know other players who have gone through what I went through. I want to be a player who inspires others and shows that you can move forward,” said at the time who did not let the pain affect his dedication to tennis.

“It did not make me think or see tennis from another perspective. My sporting life did not change much, really. My mentality remained the same and I kept practicing, going to tournaments and working in the same way as before,” he told Clarion.

Djere started playing tennis at age 5 and knew from the beginning that he wanted to follow that path.

“I liked football and I enjoyed playing ball, but I never had ambitions to be a footballer. Since I was little I was clear that I wanted tennis to be my job and I kept pushing until I made it happen,” he recalled.

He was already focused on achieving that dream when, in November 2010, his mother Hajnalka was diagnosed with cancer, which had started in the colon and had metastasized to other organs. Seven months later he passed away. He was 16 years old.

Laslo Djere knew from a very young age that he wanted tennis to be his job. Photo Press Argentina Open

The Serbian did not let himself be discouraged and continued working on his career, with the support of his father Caba, who had brought him closer to the world of the racket at the age of five and, although he was never officially his coach, he always accompanied him on trips and in tournaments. Like most players, he struggled to make the leap to professionalism.

“I started playing Futures when I was 16 and was around the 500th place in the rankings. But it took me a while to make my way. I made it to the top 200 and stuck in the group between 170 and 180. I was there for about two years until finally had a good run in 2017, with a couple of good performances at ATP level (NdR: He arrived, for example, at the semis in Budapest) and that year I managed to get into the top 100, which was important to me, “he recalled.

Everything was on track for the Serbian, but life took another blow. After closing that season, when they returned home, the family learned that Caba had cancer, also in the colon. Laslo accompanied him as much as he could, without neglecting his sports career, but despite the treatments, his father died in December 2018 at the age of 55.

Djere didn’t give up either. Just two months later, he was standing on the brick dust of Rio de Janeiro dedicating the trophy to them. After that tournament, it continued to grow. He reached the semifinals of São Paulo, Budapest and Umag and the third round of Roland Garros, where he achieved his best ever Grand Slam result. In addition, after starting the year 93rd, it closed it in 38th place, after having occupied the 27th step for two weeks.

Last year, despite the low activity, he managed to celebrate his second title by beating the Italian in October Marco Cecchinato to shout champion in Sardinia.

Djere says his parents are “an inspiration to me, not only in tennis, but also in my life.” Although his main motivation in each game and in each tournament is to keep improving himself.

I greet the sky. The Serbian assured that his parents without “his inspiration on and off the field.” Photo Press Argentina Open

“What I do on the court and in tournaments I do for myself, for the people who are by my side, for my team and for everyone who has dedicated so much time so that I can improve,” he said.

Strong-minded, perhaps forged by the challenges life presented him, Djere is a fighter. He is showing it in Buenos Aires, where yesterday he raised a very tough game against Delbonis and got into the quarterfinals.

Look also

