Francisco Cerúndolo wants to give continuity in the BALTC to the family celebration that started last week in Córdoba with the consecration of his brother Juan Manuel. And this Thursday he took another step. Because he advanced to the quarterfinals in the Buenos Aires ATP by beating the French 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 Benoit paire, third favorite, in a hot game in which his rival had more than one run-in with the umpire.

The porteño came out confidently to the field and under the watchful eye of his father Alejandro, his mother María Luz, his sister Constanza, a Leonas player, and a group of ten friends who made noise in an almost empty stadium, he played a very good first set.

The game was even, but the Argentine was more erratic than the French, who served and returned better, complicated the porteño with his drops and took advantage of one of the break points he had to take the set.

Paire’s break came in the seventh game for 4-3. And although Cerúndlo tried to recover the difference, it did not reach him and ended up giving up the opening chapter.

The porteño did not accuse the blow, which started with the whole second. With a break in the second game, he led 2-0. Down on the scoreboard, Paire began to do his thing.

When Cerúndlo served 15-40 in the third game, he argued heatedly with the chair umpire over a miss, spat on the ball mark on the court, earned everyone’s whistles and received a warning.

Shortly after, with the Argentine 3-1 up, he spit again, flipped two bottles of water and even had a crossword with the tournament supervisor. Thus, he was penalized with one point.

While the French unloaded his anger and his frustration and lost precision with his shots; Cerúndolo continued adding on the scoreboard and went ahead 5-3. And, solid with his serve, he closed the second set.

Francisco Cerúndolo will face Andújar. Photo Press Argentina Open

Paire did not enter the match again in the third set. Visibly confused, he continued arguing with the umpire and when he changed sides he was thoughtful and crestfallen on the bench.

Cerúndolo, increasingly comfortable on the court, did not let the Frenchman’s spectacle deconcentrate him. He continued to play at a high level and made the most of the spaces that his opponent gave him.

He was one hundred percent effective on break chances – two out of two – and led 5-1. And in the last game, Paire played reluctantly and gave him 6-1.

The porteño will now play with the Spanish Pablo Andújar, sixth favorite, who in the first round beat Italian Gianluca Mager 6-4 and 7-6 (7-5).

In the continuity of the day, not before 18, the American Frances Tiafoe, eighth favorite, will face the Spanish Jaume Munar, coming from the classification. And at the close of the day, around 8 pm, Diego Schwartzman, top seed, will make his debut, who will face the Slovakian Lukas Klein, from qualifying.

