Diego Schwartzman, top favorite of the Buenos Aires ATP, wants to get into the definition of the Buenos Aires contest, the first stop on the South American brick dust tour. The Peque faces the Serbian in the second semis match, Miomir kecmanovic, fourth seed and pupil of David Nalbandian from Cordoba.

The porteño, number 9 in the world, brought out his top ten class on Friday night to beat the Spanish Jaume munar (Spain) 6-2, 7-5 in what defined his “best game since Roland Garros” last year.

Schwartzman seeks this year to consecrate himself for the first time in Buenos Aires, where he was a finalist in 2019 – he lost to Italian Marco Cecchinato – and a semifinalist in 2020 – he fell to Portuguese Pedro Sousa.

In the final awaits Francisco Cerúndolo, who in the first round beat by 7-6 (7-5), 3-6 and 6-2 in a very tough match to the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas, fifth seeded.

The Argentina Open, televised by TyC Sports, distributes prizes for $ 411,940 and is played at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club. The tournament has not had a local champion for 13 years. The last was Nalbandian, who lifted the trophy after beating José Acasuso in the 2008 final.