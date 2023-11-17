













Buen Fin 2023: The real video game deals on Amazon









The thing is, the Buen Fin offers are neither so worthy nor do they just give you the ability to buy for months without interest, which in that case, only works when you buy certain items that last a long time: washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, very expensive parts of a PC. As we mentioned before, Amazon seems like the right place for these purchases, right?

Well, we started researching these offers to see if they are actually what they say because they could very well give you a run for their money and you end up paying the same as when you were expecting a discount several months ago.

Let’s see the offers

Good End 2023: Consoles, video games or accessories

The best deals on consoles and controls in Buen Fin 2023 on Amazon

Xbox Series S: 4,490 MXN – Before Wednesday, November 8, it was 6,443 MXN

Nintendo Switch 1.1 With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 5,523 MXN – Before November 8 it was at 6,699 MXN

PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: 10,390 MXN

PlayStation 5: 9,190 MXN – The normal price is 12,999, right now it is on sale

Xbox Series X: 10,433 MXN – The normal price is 12,999, take advantage of the offer

Dualsense: 999 MXN – Usually worth 1,500 MXN

Xbox Series X controller – 978 MXN – The average price is 1,199 MXN

Best video game deals in Buen Fin 2023 on Amazon

EA Sports FC 24 – 636 MXN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom – 849 MXN

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 829 MXN

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 829 MXN

Metroid Prime Remastered – 669 MXN

God of War Ragnarok for PS4 – 589 MXN

God of War Ragnarok for PS5 – 849 MXN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 799 MXN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: 718 MXN

Immortals of Aveum PS5: 449 MXN

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition – 5,006 MXN

Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Edition – 1,006 MXN

The truth is that it is no longer so much about the games, since the offers seem to be more focused on accessories.

Are you looking for a specific game? We recommend that you check carefully before purchasing it. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

