The thing is, the Buen Fin offers are neither so worthy nor do they just give you the ability to buy for months without interest, which in that case, only works when you buy certain items that last a long time: washing machines, refrigerators, televisions, very expensive parts of a PC. As we mentioned before, Amazon seems like the right place for these purchases, right?
Well, we started researching these offers to see if they are actually what they say because they could very well give you a run for their money and you end up paying the same as when you were expecting a discount several months ago.
Let’s see the offers
Good End 2023: Consoles, video games or accessories
The best deals on consoles and controls in Buen Fin 2023 on Amazon
- Xbox Series S: 4,490 MXN – Before Wednesday, November 8, it was 6,443 MXN
- Nintendo Switch 1.1 With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 5,523 MXN – Before November 8 it was at 6,699 MXN
- PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: 10,390 MXN
- PlayStation 5: 9,190 MXN – The normal price is 12,999, right now it is on sale
- Xbox Series X: 10,433 MXN – The normal price is 12,999, take advantage of the offer
- Dualsense: 999 MXN – Usually worth 1,500 MXN
- Xbox Series X controller – 978 MXN – The average price is 1,199 MXN
Best video game deals in Buen Fin 2023 on Amazon
- EA Sports FC 24 – 636 MXN
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom – 849 MXN
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 829 MXN
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 829 MXN
- Metroid Prime Remastered – 669 MXN
- God of War Ragnarok for PS4 – 589 MXN
- God of War Ragnarok for PS5 – 849 MXN
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 799 MXN
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3: 718 MXN
- Immortals of Aveum PS5: 449 MXN
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition – 5,006 MXN
- Persona 5 Royal Steelbook Edition – 1,006 MXN
The truth is that it is no longer so much about the games, since the offers seem to be more focused on accessories.
Are you looking for a specific game? We recommend that you check carefully before purchasing it. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.
