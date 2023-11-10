Of the Friday the 17th to Monday the 20th of this month of November 2023 El Buen Fin will be taking place, which is why just a few days before the long-awaited commercial event, it is worth knowing the promotions that companies and banks have in this regard.

Thus, if you are a cardholder of Citibanamexwe will immediately tell you which promotion you can access at El Buen Fin 2023, also known as “the cheapest weekend of the year”.

First of all, it should be noted that El Buen Fin is inspired by the American Black Friday, with the objective of promoting and distributing products and services by different companies.

It is in this way that El Buen Fin 2023 aims to promote commerce, through various offers, discounts and price reductions, as well as multiple interest-free monthly loans.

Good End 2023: if you have a Citibanamex credit or debit card you will have an INCREDIBLE PROMOTION / Photo: Freepik

Now, as well as other companies and financial entities, from Friday, November 17 to Monday, November 20, 2023, Citibanamex customers when making payments with credit cards in different establishments and businesses will be able to have monthly financing without interest, thereby accessing to a bonus of 10% of your total purchases.

Meanwhile, Citibanamex cardholders, during El Buen Fin 2023, which receive their payroll at said bank will have a 15% bonus on the total value of your purchases during the “cheapest weekend of the year”.

However, to make the 10% and 15% bonus valid, you must accumulate mini purchases of 7 thousand pesos and register in Citibanamex Móvil from November 13 to 20 of the current year. The maximum bonus amount will be 5 thousand pesos per client.

Some companies that participate in the bonus with Citibanamex credit cards during El Buen Fin 2023 are the following:

*Liverpool

*Suburbia

*Iron Palace

*Soriana

*The Home Depot

*Volaris

*Aeromexico

*Telcel

*Office Depot

*MacStore

*Free market

*Amazon

To know all the participating companies, you only have to consult the microsite of the Mexican commercial event of this 2023.