The Nissan e.dams Formula E team returns to Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year to compete in the opening round of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The race will take place at night, on the city circuit set up at the UNESCO world heritage site of Diriyah and will see the debut of the new driver Nissan e.dams Maximilian Günther, who joined the team last September. For the veteran Sébastien Buemiinstead, this is the fourth year behind the wheel of a Nissan.

In Season 8, the latest with current Formula E regulations, Gen2 cars will unleash unprecedented power, equal to 220 kW in Race Mode and 250 kW in Attack Mode, respectively increased by 20 kW and 15 kW. More emotions also during the qualifying phase, thanks to the new “head-to-head” format and shorter free sessions. The names of the Nissan Formula E cars are taken from the EV models that circulate on roads around the world, and so Buemi will compete with the No. 23 Nissan Ariya and Günther will be at the wheel of the No. 22 Nissan LEAF.

Also debuting in Diriyah will be the new livery of Nissan cars, specially made for season 8, an evolution of the Kimono theme, with bright red details to emphasize the performance and excitement offered by EV technology.

“It’s great to be back on track with Nissan e.dams for the fourth consecutive season of Formula E“Said Buemi. “In December we held the official tests in Valencia, the first time with the setup for season 8. I’m happy to have Max as my teammate, he already has a lot of experience in Formula E and I believe that together we will be able to achieve excellent results“.

Günther added: “I look forward to the start of the season and the double night opener in Diriyah is a truly special event. The circuit is very demanding, with a sandy bottom and very fast blind corner combinations. The Valencia test went very well, but it’s time to get serious: I’m ready for this adventure“.