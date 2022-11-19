The promise comes after FIFA announced a ban on sales in stadiums; Consumption of alcohol in public is prohibited in Qatar.

Budweiser said this Saturday (19.Nov.2022) that it will give free beer to the winning selection of the World Cup in Qatar. “A new day, a new tweet. The winning country wins the Buds. Who will win?”published the company in its profile on twitter.

On Friday (18.Nov.2022), the government of the host country announced that it would not authorize the sale of beer in stadiums. FIFA then confirmed the decision. Qatar has strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is prohibited in public.

One of the main sponsors of the tournament, Budweiser was authorized to sell beer around all 8 tournament venues three hours before and one hour after each game. Bud, as the AB InBev brand is commonly known, has exclusive rights during the tournament.

Now, the sale of alcohol will be concentrated during the “FIFA Fan Festival” -official commemorative event that gathers supporters beyond the stadiums-, and in other licensed venues.

In a note, FIFA stated that the decision on the ban was taken together with the authorities of the Arab country.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that stadiums and surrounding areas provide a pleasant, respectful and enjoyable experience for all fans.”