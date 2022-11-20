Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Budweiser has already decided what it will do with all the beers banned from the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

bidweiser

Banned beers in Qatar.

Banned beers in Qatar.

Fifa and Qatar banned the sale during the World Cup.

The parent company of the American brewing giant Budweiser He said on Friday that the alcohol restrictions in place at the 2022 World Cup are beyond his control, after FIFA and host country Qatar announced that no beer would be sold around the stadiums.

See also  Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

The multinational group AB InBev took note of the measure taken just two days before the opening game on Sunday.

As partners of world soccer’s governing body “for more than three decades, we look forward to activating our FIFA World Cup campaigns around the world to celebrate soccer with our consumers,” an AB InBev spokeswoman told the AFP in a statement.

beer for the champion

FIFA has a longstanding sponsorship agreement with Budweiser. Dozens of tents had already been set up for the sale of American beer before the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The beer will continue to be available in the VIP boxes of the stadiums, in some fan areas and in some hotel bars and restaurants. Alcohol is largely banned in the Islamic nation, but organizers angered soccer fans with their last-minute decision.

“Some of the planned operations in the stadiums cannot go ahead due to circumstances beyond our control,” he added.

However, the company has already communicated what it will do with all its drinks. In a trill on his Twitter account, he announced that the beer would go to the World Cup champion country.

See also  Lesbian gamers raising the pride flag around the world

“New day, new tweet. The winning country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Budweiser #decided #beers #banned #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Reports from Syria: Turkey bombs northern Syrian city of Kobane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.