Budweiser has already decided what it will do with all the beers banned from the World Cup

The parent company of the American brewing giant Budweiser He said on Friday that the alcohol restrictions in place at the 2022 World Cup are beyond his control, after FIFA and host country Qatar announced that no beer would be sold around the stadiums.

The multinational group AB InBev took note of the measure taken just two days before the opening game on Sunday.

As partners of world soccer’s governing body “for more than three decades, we look forward to activating our FIFA World Cup campaigns around the world to celebrate soccer with our consumers,” an AB InBev spokeswoman told the AFP in a statement.

FIFA has a longstanding sponsorship agreement with Budweiser. Dozens of tents had already been set up for the sale of American beer before the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The beer will continue to be available in the VIP boxes of the stadiums, in some fan areas and in some hotel bars and restaurants. Alcohol is largely banned in the Islamic nation, but organizers angered soccer fans with their last-minute decision.

“Some of the planned operations in the stadiums cannot go ahead due to circumstances beyond our control,” he added.

However, the company has already communicated what it will do with all its drinks. In a trill on his Twitter account, he announced that the beer would go to the World Cup champion country.

“New day, new tweet. The winning country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”

