Alpine Revolution

For a year now it seems that rather than with the results on track, the Alpine team – and consequently the Renault – want to take the spotlight in the summer, for issues related to the market and a inevitable internal tensions. In 2022, the sudden farewell of Fernando Alonso and the controversy of Oscar Piastri had held the court. The Australian, promoted for 2023 in place of the two-time world champion, had in fact publicly rejected the offer, later joining McLaren after a bitter legal dispute. This time, however, it wasmanagerial area to be disrupted: in the space of a few days, in fact, the CEO Laurent Rossi, the team principal Otmar Szafnauer, the historic sporting director Alan Permane and the technical director Pat Fry left the team.

Accusations and Spices

The dripping, predictably, was accompanied by quite a few controversial statementsAnd. The sharpest came from the four-time world champion Alain Prost. The French legend, who in turn had left his role in the team at the beginning of 2022, has openly attacked the leadership style held by Rossi. The Professor, commenting on the departure of the now ex CEO, with whom there was no lack of disagreements, in fact defined him as “incompetent, arrogant and devoid of humanity”. Prost’s criticisms have now been joined by another former name of weight in the Renault family: the Polish engineer Marcin Budkowskiwho also left the club early last year.

Budkowski is with Prost

“In general, Alain and I see things in a similar way – Budkowski told the channel Viaplay Sport Polskathus suggesting that he too had problems in his relationship with Rossi – I spoke to him shortly after these changes were announced. I’m sad too, because this team is still close to my heart. I have spent many years there. I know many people and am in contact with them. They deserve better: better results and better management“. Since Renault/Alpine returned to F1 in 2016, the team has picked up just one win, with Esteban Ocon in the 2021 Hungarian GP. For Budkowski, however, the main problem is not related to the people who work at Enstone or Viry, but to the budget.

Budget question

“Renault’s problem in Formula 1 has always been that ambitions are very high, but financial resources are insufficient – ruled Budkowski – every year the ambitions grow more and more, but the resources put in place do not do the same. But the Renault board of directors never wanted to hear all of this”. According to the Polish engineer, therefore, Szafnauer would have ended up for discount too much frankness: “Otmar has spent many years in Formula 1 with different teams: he knows what it takes to win and how difficult it is to do it. He also knows how much money is spent by winning teams and how long it takes to be successful. This approach was probably not appreciated by Renault.”he concluded.