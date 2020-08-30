Croatia, Slovakia and North Macedonia will have the presence of the Majorcan players who have been these days with the rest of their colleagues since last Tuesday at the Pinatar facilities in Murcia where so far they have played two friendly matches in the absence of a third on Tuesday against Castellón.

The most controversial case of the three is that of the Croatian Ante Budimir, Cited for the first time by Croatia since his debut in the youth ranks with his country and whose future is unclear. Budimir has stood out this past season scoring 13 goals with the relegated Mallorca and Now offers from First come to him, including that of Valladolid.

Mallorca sticks to the buyout clause of 15 million euros, figure that Valladolid does not reach stopping in a lower offer between 5 and 6 million. The player welcomes an exit that would allow him, being in the First Division, to continue counting for the coach and meanwhile, the forward has not participated for a minute in the two friendlies played against Levante and Tenerife in recent days, although since the club appealed to physical discomfort that, however, do not prevent him from joining their selection.

At the moment it cannot be said that there is a ‘Budimir case’, although if the situation becomes entrenched, we will have to see how it is resolved.

On the other hand, Valjent and Trajkovski have had minutes. The Slovak has been a fixture for two seasons in the Vermilion team and the Macedonian, who barely counted last season, scored his first goal against Tenerife in the second pre-season friendly in the Majorcan shirt.

Budimir traveled early Sunday morning, while Valjent and Trajkovski travel this Sunday afternoon to their respective destinations.