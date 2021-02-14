The Osasuna stormed the fort of the Ciutat de Valencia. A Lift very tired and with many changes he was unable to keep his stadium immaculate. No one had won in Orriols as a visitor since January 18, 2020, when Alavés did it (0-1). The Osasuna that chains achieved it two wins in a row, thanks to another goal from Budimir and a save from Herrera to a penalty from Morales.

The numerous changes, in men and schemes, made both will be more concerned with not making a mistake than with trying to harm the opponent. Osasuna, with leaden feet, could barely approach Aitor’s goal with danger. But when he did, he hit the bull’s-eye. The Levante, for its part, condensed everything in one minute. In 18 ‘, Malsa headed a Rochina center that caused Herrera to stretch. In the next corner, Róber combed and Duarte found her so that his volley crashed back into Herrera’s body.

With everything, the game was where Paco López had planned. With everything to solve and several of his best fresh men, in the field. Nevertheless, It was Arrasate who celebrated. Two of his changes, Barja and Budimir, made the goal of a victory that gives wings to the rojillos.