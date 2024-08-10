Budget | Yle: Justice Minister Meri denies having changed the proposal for JSN’s support

Budget|JSN’s chairman previously said that officials would have come up with a different proposal, but the Minister of Justice made a political decision to propose ending the subsidy.

Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) dispute To Yle having changed the proposal for the support of the Public Word Council (JSN). According to Mere, the proposal came as it was from the officials and he accepted it at his own discretion.

Union of Journalists announced on Friday that the Finnish government intends to completely stop paying support to JSN.

Chairman of JSN Eero Hyvönen on the other hand, told STT on Friday that, according to his information, officials had received a different proposal, but the Minister of Justice made a political decision to propose the termination of the support.

“And the minister made, as a minister should make, a political decision in which he stated that we will not receive support,” Hyvönen said.

However, according to Mere, Hyvönen’s interpretation of the matter would not be correct.

“This is one hundred percent false information. Of course, the minister has every right to deviate from the officials’ proposal and emphasize decisions, but the officials were presenting this,” Meri told Yle on Friday evening.

When implemented the Ministry of Justice’s decision would cut JSN’s funding by 135,000 euros, or almost a third. Hyvönen told STT on Friday that a possible cut in support was expected, but the proposal to end all support was a surprise.

According to him, previous support decisions have been justified, among other things, by the fact that JSN saves the Ministry of Justice’s administrative expenses when people do not go to the courts as easily.

“Considering that, it was a surprise that this 135,000 would be cut off all at once, when it is, after all, the smallest amount of state aid distributed by the Ministry of Justice.”

According to Hyvönen, the rest of JSN’s funding comes from the member associations of the Council’s support association Jusanek.

President of the Association of Journalists Hanne Aho described the proposal to remove support in one fell swoop as shocking.

“Trust in the media is one of the life conditions of democracy. It is very short-sighted to cut from the activity that builds it. In this age of disinformation, it is also a big security issue,” Aho said in a press release on Friday.

of JSN Hyvönen does not believe that the possible cut would be due to any decision made by JSN.

“Here, perhaps, there is a lack of understanding of the importance of the self-regulation system in society and also for citizens.”

Founded in 1968, the Public Word Council is a self-regulatory body in the media industry. Among other things, it is responsible for the Journalist’s instructions, which guide good journalistic practice. Anyone can make a complaint about journalistic content to JSN.

Justice Minister Meri told Yle that the idea behind the cut decision is that the self-regulatory bodies could finance their activities themselves.

The Minister of Justice compared JSN to the Advertising Ethics Council, which receives its funding from the Central Chamber of Commerce and industry organizations.

“The background is of course also the weak situation of the public finances. The grants from the Ministry of Justice total 15 million euros, and we had to cut 3.5 million euros from that,” Meri further explained to Yle.