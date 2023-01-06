The new commander of the Navy, Admiral of the Squadron Marcos Sampaio Olsen, praised this Thursday (5.Jan.2023), in the transfer of office, the initial guidelines of the new government which, according to him, expressed goodwill to guarantee the necessary budget for to secure “capacity and operational readiness” to the military force that will be commanded by him.

“I express here notorious gratitude to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the prerogative in appointing me Commander of the Navy. I appreciate the introductory guidance and encouragement, particularly when referring to the pressing need to provide the required budgetary space to increase the Navy’s capacity and operational readiness”he said, adding “assert loyalty, commitment, availability and diligence” in the conduct of the naval force.

He reiterated his commitment to advancing strategic policies and national and sectoral defense plans, and urged his peers to continue professional development based on the Navy’s Strategic Plan.

“I would also like to highlight the strategic programs of the Navy, a path to build a modern, dedicated and motivated force, with a high degree of technological independence, composed of personnel and material resources compatible with the current dynamics and scope of the use of naval power”he stated.

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, said in his speech that the pace of shipbuilding is essential for the modernization of Brazilian naval power, highlighting the submarine development program, the construction of the first submarine with nuclear propulsion and four frigates of Tamandaré class and ocean patrols, as well as the Antarctic support vessel.

“These initiatives contribute to scientific, technological, industrial and social development, as they generate quality jobs for the Brazilian population in different production centers”said.

With information from Brazil Agency.