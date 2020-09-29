Germany takes on gigantic debts during the crisis. The finance minister thinks that’s right – the opposition worries about who will end up paying.

BERLIN afp / reuters | Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) defended the high level of new debt in the corona crisis. The “huge sums” are necessary to ensure the future viability of the country, he said on Tuesday in the budget debate in the Bundestag. “Not acting would be much more expensive than acting.” After the corona crisis, Germany will have lower debt than many other countries before the pandemic broke out. The opposition accused Scholz of unsound budgets and campaigning.

The draft budget for 2021 provides for 96.2 billion euros in new debt. For the current year, Scholz had already secured the opportunity to take out EUR 218.5 billion in fresh loans with two supplementary budgets.

It is about “very, very, very much money”, admitted Scholz with a view to the new debts. As for 2020, he wants an exception to the constitutionally anchored debt brake in 2021.

“It is necessary and right that we react decisively to this crisis and that we also counteract with all our might,” said Scholz. The government’s previous measures to combat the corona crisis have had an impact: “Economic activity is recovering and consumer sentiment is improving.” Nevertheless, there are still major tasks to be mastered. “We’re not through yet.”

Who should pay for that?

Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) said in the debate that Scholz’s proposal for 2021 was “a good budget”. When it comes to the question of how things will go from 2022 onwards, the Union and the SPD have “different views”. Scholz’s medium-term financial planning, which extends until 2024, is therefore only noted by the Union, said Brinkhaus.

The opposition in the Bundestag had previously sharply criticized the draft budget. The budget still has to be changed significantly, demanded FDP politician Otto Fricke in the Bundestag on Tuesday.

Left parliamentary group vice Gesine Lötzsch also accused Scholz of presenting an “election campaign budget”. The main question is: “Who should pay the bill?” In the end, there are only two options – “drastic cuts” in social benefits or higher taxes. The government had to say which of these routes it would choose. In this context, Lötzsch reiterated her group’s demand for a property tax. Lötzsch described the debt brake as “a brake on the future” and economic nonsense. “It must be abolished.”

The Green budget expert Sven-Christian Kindler spoke out in favor of reforming the debt brake in favor of state investments. He also advocated higher taxes for the rich: “We want strong shoulders to carry more.”

Kindler also criticized the government’s previous crisis management. It is “amazing to see who everything falls through the grid in the aid measures”. Kindler named self-employed persons and recipients of unemployment benefit II as examples. The fact that there is no “crisis-related surcharge” on Hartz IV is “extremely wrong and cold-hearted”.

AfD budget expert Peter Boehringer said that the current economic crisis was not caused by the new type of corona virus, but by the “state overreaction” to it. “We are not dealing with Ebola or the plague.” Boehringer therefore demanded an immediate exit “from the now insane corona lockdown measures”.

The Bundestag kicked off budget week with the first debate on the draft budget for 2021. The budget plans of all ministries will be discussed until Friday. The general debate with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is scheduled for Wednesday.