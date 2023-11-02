Budget | The politicians came to an agreement on the economy: Helsinki will invest millions of euros in Heka

The budget proposal for 2024 was completed late on Monday evening. The coming year’s budget was presented to the townspeople on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Helsinki the political groups reached an agreement on the city’s financial figures for next year. HS will show the briefing live from Helsinki City Hall.

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) will present the 2024 budget proposal together with the rest of the mayor’s office on Thursday afternoon. Exceptionally, a group of basic Finns is also involved in the economic agreement. In the past, no consensus has been found on the use of money.

According to HS’s information, there are no big surprises to be expected.

For example, the municipal tax will be 5.30 percent according to the civil servant’s proposal, although the coalition was pushing for a bigger drop than this. All industries are given more money.

Already since spring, politicians have been worried about the situation of Helsinki city apartments (Heka): At the turn of the year, residents are expected to see rent increases of around 12 percent on average.

According to HS information, during the negotiations it was decided to capitalize Heka with 20 million euros. There is no exact information yet on what kind of effect this measure will have on rents.

More money is also promised for the urban renewal area. Mellunkylä, Malminkartano, Meri-Rastila, Kannelmäki and Malmi will be given additional funding to prevent segregation, i.e. regional inequality.

Additional money is promised for schools and early childhood education, which will partly go to make up for cuts in state subsidies.

According to HS’s information, the wage development program for city employees will also be continued as in previous years.

Urban environment as far as the industry is concerned, it is noteworthy that the repair of the Kulosaari bridge is being postponed until the completion of the Kruunusilto.

More money will be given to cycling.

Other industry goals for the coming year include speeding up street works, improving the maintenance of public areas with additional money, and developing the Töölönlahti park area.

School children’s movement in public transport during school days is secured by separately funding school trips. Free trips for schoolchildren were on a knife edge already last year.

Education and in the field of education, investments are made in combating racism, in the field of culture and leisure time, money is invested in establishing school youth work, youth counselors and securing the model of Finnish hobby.

It was decided to implement the Jätkäsaari Bunkker’s sports facilities and swimming hall as the city’s own investment. Towards the end of October, the city and SRV, which was involved in the project, canceled the preliminary agreement on the eternity project.

The real one in addition to the budget, the social, health and rescue budget is discussed.

There are no health center fees planned for next year, even though their possibility was hinted at before the negotiations.

The news is updated.

