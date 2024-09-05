Budget, Meloni wants to put resources into healthcare. But coverage is needed

The government Melons continue to work on financial maneuver. Time is running out, in fact the application must be submitted by September 20th. Brussels the structural plan for the next five years and the estimates cannot be wrong. The executive hypothesizes a financial law from 25-30 billionbut many of these resources have already been “reserved” for key interventions: such as the reduction of the tax wedge and reduction of Irpefmeasures that could be worth around 18 billion. But Meloni also wants to give a signal on the public healthfor this reason think of a extraordinary plan for – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – hire up to 30,000 doctors and nurses in three years. This is one of the measures that should take shape in the budget law.

The measure they are working on Ministry of Health would represent a breath of fresh air for hospitals where the shortage of white coats and especially nurses is dramatic. But the maxi hiring plan that will start next year just when the spending cap on personnel will be abolished risks colliding with two unknowns. The first – continues Il Sole – is that of the covers given that from the first estimates It will take over a billion even if the resources needed to finance it will be spread over three years (2025, 2026 and 2027). The second unknown concerns the implementation of the plan for 30 thousand hires, of which just under a third (about 8-9 thousand) It should concern doctors.

The risk is – as is already happening in various parts of Italy where the competition notices go deserted – that it will be difficult to find doctors and nurses willing to work in the NHS with salaries on average lower than their colleagues abroad or in privateso much so that many health workers are resigning today (about 25 thousand doctors and nurses in 2021-2022). This is why the plan wanted by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci It also includes a second measure – to be included in the budget – which aims to make the heavier the paycheck: the idea at the moment is to exempt the specificity allowance with a flat tax of 15% who have doctors and nurses, along the lines of what was done with the tax-free overtime in the recent waiting list decree.