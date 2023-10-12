Budget | The Helsinki coalition demands: The municipal tax must be reduced

The coalition wants to reduce the municipal tax by at least the same amount as the real estate tax is rising.

Helsinki the coalition’s council group proposes that the municipal tax be calculated in Helsinki.

According to the coalition, the tax reduction should be at least the same as the real estate tax increase.

Negotiations on the City of Helsinki’s budget will begin in the coming weeks.

The real estate tax will be increased in Helsinki because the government has raised the minimum allowed level of the real estate tax.

Previously, the lowest allowed percentage was paid in Helsinki, which was 0.93. Now this rises to 1.3 percent.

“Helsinki will have to increase property tax by 50 million, because the government will increase the minimum allowed level of property tax. The change is focused on owner-occupiers in Helsinki,” says the coalition in its announcement.

The real estate tax is paid by Helsinki residents who live on the property.

Coalition justifies its demand with purchasing power and the fact that the amount of taxes would not increase too much.

The party’s press release calls for “compensation for the weakening of purchasing power”.

Helsinki last reduced municipal tax by half a percentage point in 2018 under the leadership of its new mayor, Jan Vapaavuori (kok). At that time, a decrease of half a percentage point meant a shortfall of 70 million euros in the city’s coffers.

Helsinki the municipal tax rate is currently 5.36. It is significantly less than the municipal tax of 2022, which has been 18 percent.

The background is the change brought by social security reform. In the future, more tax will be paid on income to the state and less to the municipality.

In last year’s budget, this year’s real estate tax revenue was estimated at 300 million euros. The settlement estimate for 2022 was 295 million euros.

The city of Helsinki’s budget proposal for 2024 will be announced in October. The political negotiations regarding the municipal tax will start shortly after this.