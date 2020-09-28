In detail, 3,000 places will be created in reception centers for asylum seekers (CADA) and 1,000 others in reception and examination centers (CAES).

The government’s “Immigration, asylum and integration” budget will increase by 2% next year, according to the 2021 budget bill unveiled on Monday, September 28. This provides for additional resources mainly allocated to the creation of accommodation places for asylum seekers.

Indeed, “the care of pending asylum seekers represents nearly two-thirds of the mission’s appropriations”, to which 1.85 billion euros are now devoted, up slightly for 2021 after significant increases in 2018 (+ 22%), 2019 (+ 12%) and 2020 (8%), underlines the draft law finances (PLF) adopted by the Council of Ministers.

The additional 37 million euros will allow “to finance the creation of 4,000 new accommodation places for asylum seekers”, for’“optimize orientation (…) between different regions”, the main difficulty which leads many migrants in a regular situation to leave the care system dedicated to them.

A total of 3,000 places will be created in Reception Centers for Asylum Seekers (CADA), where they are accommodated pending the examination of their refugee status claim, and 1,000 others in Centers for Asylum Seekers. reception and examination of situations (CAES), a kind of first airlock allowing the orientation of a migrant according to his administrative situation.

[Il s’agit de] reduce the tensions observed in the regions facing the most significant flows [comme l’Ile-de-France].Finance bill

In addition to these 4,000 places, 2,000 others will also be funded “temporarily on the ‘relaunch’ mission”, “in a context marked by the health crisis”, underlines the document again. Essentially, these are places (1,500) in the return preparation system, a program that allows an illegal alien to return to his country of origin for a sum of money.