Budget The government reduced the taxation of company electric cars, and experts estimate that it will significantly increase the number of electric cars

The number of all-electric cars in traffic will increase by closer to a thousand, according to conservative estimates, even after the government’s decision. Today, there are about 6,400 all-electric cars in Finland.

Government your line in their budgetary decisionsthat the tax value of all-electric cars used as company cars will be reduced by EUR 170 per month for the period 2021-2025. In addition, the charging advantage for electric cars at the workplace and at public charging points is provided as tax-free benefits for the same period. The charger for a company electric car would be considered part of the accessories for the company car.

In the automotive industry, decisions are considered an important major opening. The number of electric cars in traffic is still only moderately affected, it is pointed out.

“We would have liked the support to have been extended to rechargeable hybrid cars right now, in order to really get more volume,” says the CEO of the Automobile Confederation. Pekka Rissa.

“But it’s a good decision overall. I think this is the opening of the door. ”

The tax benefits for company electric cars improved in the budget conflict relative to the Ministry of Finance’s proposal by extending the duration of the benefits from three to five years.

Ministry of Finance in the three-year calculations, a reduction in the tax value would increase the number of all-electric cars in company cars by 500 to 600 cars, or a couple of hundred cars a year. There are no calculations for the five years now decided.

The figure is small in relation to the fact that the entire Finnish car fleet is about 2.7 million units. It looks larger compared to the all-electric car stock, which is currently around 6,400.

In Finland, 250 new all-electric cars were registered for business use in January – July this year, and the figure will rise to about 400 throughout the year, Rissa Autoalan estimates. He believes that next year this figure could roughly double.

“After all, that’s a significant amount,” Rissa says.

In the same breath, he recalls that rechargeable hybrids are still registered many times a year compared to all-electric cars. Therefore, extending the benefit to them would be important if transport emissions are to be reduced.

“People want rechargeable hybrids because they are relatively more price competitive than all-electric cars. Another reason is that Finland is a sparsely populated country and the distances are long. Consumers and employment users still avoid all-electric cars a bit because the charging infrastructure is not enough, ”he says.

The government also said on Wednesday that by next year’s framework debate, reform of company car taxation is still being prepared. In this context, it is being considered how taxation can encourage the purchase of gas cars and charging hybrids in addition to all-electric cars.

Rissa considers this to be an excellent line.

Also CEO Tero Kallio The Car Importers and Industry Association estimates that the reforms now announced are a good start to increasing electric cars.

“It’s quite a welcome head start, of course,” he says.

Kallio believes that the government’s decisions will bring about changes in the company car market.

“If an employee had the opportunity to take a car with a monthly tax value of 600 euros as a company car, then now the advantage is that it first drops by 170 euros, or 430 euros. In addition, charging at the workplace or at other charging points is free of charge for the employee. ”

“So it’s not worth skipping this with a shrug,” Kallio says.

He points out that the proliferation of electric cars in employment is important, especially as these cars will be released in a few years’ time when used and cheaper on the regular market, thus making electric cars more attractive to more and more people.

VTT’s electric vehicles specialist research team leader Marko Paakkinen In an interview with HS in July, estimates that the number of electric cars will increase really much in Finland over the next ten years.

In the Board’s decisions, Paakkinen praises the fact that used cars will be used on the market to a greater extent.

It is also good for him that the charger for a company electric car would be considered as part of the accessories for a company car.

“Until now, that charger has not been an accessory for the car, so free car benefit cars have been dependent on the car taker’s own activity on how to charge it. Especially in rechargeable hybrids, questions have been raised as to whether people will charge that car. ”

In the national Finland’s official goal in the energy and climate strategy is set 250,000 electric cars by 2030.

There is still a long way to go. In the first half of 2020, the stock of electric cars rose to more than 40,000 cars, of which more than 6,000 were all-electric cars and just under 34,000 rechargeable hybrids, according to the Technology Industry’s e-traffic situation report.