Budget | The government eased some of the cuts to organizations – the Women’s Line and the Crime Victims Emergency Service received good news

Government decided in its budget rush on Tuesday to reduce some aid cuts for organizations.

Good news was received, for example, by the Women’s line, for which the government said it would propose funding of 50,000 euros.

The women’s line offers support services to women and girls who have experienced violence and works to reduce violence. It receives its funding mainly from the state budget.

The women’s line was originally supposed to cut just 50,000 euros from state grants under the Ministry of Justice, says the executive director of the organization Katju Aro. According to Aro, the organization would be getting this entire amount back.

As of Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Justice had not yet provided additional information about the budget proposal.

According to Aro canceling the operation is of great importance to the organization. According to Aro, it softens the blow that the Women’s line is facing due to the government’s austerity measures.

“This is so absurd that even though it’s a really small amount of money in the state budget, it means a lot to us. Yes, I am really relieved,” says Aro.

On Wednesday morning, he did not want to comment on concrete consequences, for example regarding the personnel. Discussions with the personnel were still ahead.

Women’s According to Aro, the line is still losing its funding from grants distributed by the state aid authority STEA, which works in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The exact number of these surgeries will only be confirmed later this year, says Aro.

Aro still has no idea how much of the organization’s total funding will go next year.

He describes the situation as difficult because the organization does not know what resources it will be able to use next year.

Government also said on Tuesday that 425,000 euros will be allocated to the operations of the Crime Victims’ Emergency Service (Riku) and other entities providing support services for victims of crimes.

On Wednesday, there was still no exact information on how this amount will be allocated.

Riku’s executive director Leena-Kaisa Åberg was pleased with the news. However, they will not save the situation, he said.

In any case, next year the grants received by the emergency crime victim service will be cut by about a tenth compared to the basic level of the grant, Åberg estimated at the time of the interview with still insufficient information.

In euro terms, 850,000 euros were previously cut from the organization.

“In any case, we will have to reduce our services.”

Riku’s task is to improve the position of the victim of a crime, his loved ones and a witness in a criminal case, for example by providing low-threshold support and counseling services.

Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r) also mentioned at the press conference on Tuesday, among others, the Refugee Council and the Public Word Council as entities that would receive funding from the government.