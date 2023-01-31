Budget | The governing parties reached an agreement on the additional budget and social security money

A total of 500 million euros in additional funding is proposed for the welfare areas within the framework for this year.

Government parties have reached an agreement on the supplementary budget and additional funding for welfare areas, says the Ministry of Finance in a press release. Within the framework of the framework, a total of 500 million euros in additional funding is proposed for this year.

Of this, 350 million would be state aid and 150 million euros would be a one-off advance. Additional funding will be paid during the spring.

