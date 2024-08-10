Budget | The giant surgery presented by VM will congest the support services, the Victim Emergency Service fears

Budget|The services of the crime victim emergency service are especially used by victims of intimate partner violence and sexual crimes.

Treasury proposes a cut of 850,000 euros, or 22 percent, to the state grants received by the Crime Victims’ Service (Riku).

“This is a shockingly big operation for us, and will mean extensive adjustment measures,” says Riku’s executive director Leena-Kaisa Åberg.

Riku offers victims of crime information about the legal process as well as emotional support face-to-face, by phone and online. The victim can, for example, bring a support person with them to the trial.

The state-funded Riku operation in Finland fulfills the obligations of supporting victims of crimes and terrorism based on EU regulations.

The victims of crimes are the biggest victims of surgeries, says Åberg.

Savings measure is strongly at odds with the goals of the government program and the victim policy program currently being prepared, says Åberg.

Petteri Orpon (kok) according to the government’s program, funding for support services for crime victims is secured and the status of victims is improved.

As a result of the cut, Riku will have to lay off employees and possibly close some of the organization’s service points.

According to Åberg, the adaptation can congest support services for victims so badly that the scope of services has to be significantly limited.

Riku the number of customers has more than quintupled in the last ten years. In 2023, approximately 31,500 crime victims used the service.

The increase in the number of customers means that more and more people in need of help find themselves covered by the services, says Åberg. The most people who seek support from Riku are victims of intimate partner violence and sexual crimes.

In recent years, the organization’s biggest single effort has been to support the thousands of victims of the Vastaamo data breach. According to Åberg, Riku has cooperated closely with the Central Criminal Police and prosecutors in the case.

Åberg considers it good that, for example, the resources of the courts are increased in the state budget proposal. Cutting support for victims still feels contradictory, says Åberg.

“If the legal system can be made more efficient, there will probably be more criminal processes in the future. Wouldn’t it be logical not to weaken the system that supports the victims at the same time?”

According to the CEO, the Ministry of Justice has not presented any reasons for the operation related to Riku’s activities.

“When you’ve done your job well and are cut like this, it feels especially sad.”

HS could not be reached by the Minister of Justice Leena Merta (ps) to comment on the relief operation.