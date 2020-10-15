The European parliamentarians and the European heads of government are grappling with the question: who is allowed to distribute how much money to whom? Now a solution must be found quickly, otherwise the EU’s problems will increase.

The ministers are dealing with the implementation of the 750 billion euro program against the corona crisis, specifically with the details of the so-called development and resilience facility. There are some points of contention.

E.Uropean household quarrels are the stuff yawning is made of. Wrongly. It’s about more than money. Namely about power and thus about the future of the European Union. The European Parliament (EP) wants to have the largest possible budget. The more money it distributes, the more powerful the EP becomes, the faster Europe moves towards a federal superstate. The council, on the other hand, guards the privileges of national governments and its own power as a kind of senate, upper house or federal council of the Union.

In the past years of the crisis, the Council – comparable to the Council of the Chancellor, which is not provided for in the Basic Law, with the Prime Ministers of the countries that governs Germany during the corona crisis – has expanded its power, not least through the actions of Angela Merkel.

Most recently through the adoption of the credit-financed and billion-dollar Corona aid program. At the same time, the Council would like to reduce the funds for various future projects in the EU’s seven-year budget, which now has to be approved by the EP.

also read

Parliament is rebelling against this. It wants to spend more money and also bind the award to the fulfillment of strict rule of law criteria. Hungary and Poland in particular are resisting them. The Council should be open to discussion about more money. However, if the EP prevails in terms of “rule of law conditionality”, it risks breaking up the Union.

Because the populists in Warsaw, Budapest and other Eastern European capitals will not accept a “dictation from Brussels”, as they already call it. They are loudly supported by Moscow, tacitly by Beijing, and clandestinely by Washington and London, all of whom are striving to weaken the EU, albeit for different reasons.

Brexit, Russia, Belarus, the gas conflict between Greece and Turkey, Libya: wherever you look, the EU is facing foreign policy challenges. In addition, a new migration pact is about to be adopted. European unity has never been as important as it is today.

More money, less conditionality

In this situation, the ritual of principles is counterproductive. Parliament and the Council should find a compromise: more money, less conditionality. There will be other opportunities for the necessary fight for the rule of law in the EU. And the more money Parliament can use, the more powerful it can appear. Sometimes you have to set priorities.