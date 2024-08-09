Budget | The decision to terminate JSN’s state aid is the wrong message at this time, say the editors-in-chief

Budget|The public speech council promotes trust in the media, the editors-in-chief estimate.

Public The Council of the Word (JSN) will continue its activities, but there are negotiations about funding ahead, says the chairman Eero Hyvönen. On Friday, it was reported that the Ministry of Justice will terminate JSN’s state aid.

“This did not come as a surprise in the way that quite a few organizations have had a cold ride,” comments Hyvönen.

However, he did not expect to end all support at once.

State aid has been around 135,000 euros per year, and it has covered just under a third of JSN’s expenses. The rest has become a support association from Jusanek’s member organizations.

Ministry of Justice according to Hyvönen, has previously justified support by the fact that JSN’s work reduces legal costs.

JSN is a media self-regulatory body, where anyone can file a complaint free of charge, citing the journalist’s instructions. JSN issues a ruling or acquittal of the processed complaints.

Last year saw a huge increase in the number of cases, with the council registering a record 739 complaints. Hyvönen considers the time to end support to be bad.

Although the work continues in some form, the increasing number of complaints and decreasing funding is a difficult combination.

Helsinki Editor-in-chief of Sanomat and member of JSN Erja Yläjärvi says that media self-regulation in Finland is long-standing and well-established, and there is an exceptionally wide commitment to it.

HS editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi wants JSN’s continuity to be guaranteed.

“In a time of disinformation and fake news, compromising on supporting this seems short-sighted,” he commented.

“The entire government’s line will be determined in the beginning of September in the budget rush.”

Like Hyvönen, he refers to JSN’s congestion.

“I think it is important that media committed to self-regulation, including HS, take the situation seriously and continuity is guaranteed.”

According to Yläjärvi, the government does not seem to have a comprehensive media policy.

“Overall, this is not really the best way to spend money,” says Yläjärvi.

JSN is one of the reasons that Finns trust the news media relatively much in Finland, says Iltalehti’s editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen.

Perttu Kauppinen compares the scale of the cut to the size of Yle’s index increases.

“I think it’s somehow sad that the government wants to save tens of thousands, even though at the same time Yle’s index increases have been tens of millions,” comments Kauppinen.

Corresponding editor-in-chief of Hufvudstadbladet Kalle Silfverbergin according to it is regrettable that the government wants to weaken the council.

“The self-regulatory body of the media has an even greater importance as a guardian of reliable journalism due to both the heightened social atmosphere and the development of artificial intelligence,” explains Silfverberg.

According to Kalle Silfverberg, the importance of reliable journalism has only become more important.

“You have to remember that JSN also serves those who, in their opinion, have experienced injustice from the direction of the media.”

“Unfortunately, it seems a bit as if there is a conscious effort to rip off responsible media, or at the very least, indifference is being shown to the goal that the media strives to act responsibly”, President of the Association of Journalists Hanne Aho comment To Yle.